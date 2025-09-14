Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kion Group and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 2.08% 3.89% 1.27% TPI Composites -15.28% N/A -27.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.71 $389.88 million $0.48 34.94 TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.00 -$240.71 million ($4.26) -0.03

This table compares Kion Group and TPI Composites”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kion Group has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kion Group and TPI Composites, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 0 1 3 3.75 TPI Composites 2 4 1 0 1.86

TPI Composites has a consensus price target of $1.73, indicating a potential upside of 1,332.51%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Kion Group.

Summary

Kion Group beats TPI Composites on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group



KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About TPI Composites



TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

