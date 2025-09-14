Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 192 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

