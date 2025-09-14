High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 74,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 77,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 51.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.