High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 74,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 77,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
