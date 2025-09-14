Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $247.05 and last traded at $247.05. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.45 and a 200 day moving average of $249.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

