McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3,068.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 854,914 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Croban bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

