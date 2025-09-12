McAdam LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

McAdam LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $188.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.