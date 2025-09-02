Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,982 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1,779.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 40,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $907,566.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,596,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,383,853.55. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

