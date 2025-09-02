Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schrodinger (SDGR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR):

8/30/2025 – Schrodinger was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2025 – Schrodinger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2025 – Schrodinger was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/14/2025 – Schrodinger is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2025 – Schrodinger is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Schrodinger had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.