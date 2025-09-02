Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) versus World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Goosehead Insurance and World Access, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 6 4 1 2.42 World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $110.91, indicating a potential upside of 30.93%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than World Access.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $314.51 million 10.12 $30.43 million $1.13 74.96 World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and World Access”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and World Access’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 8.76% -59.49% 8.70% World Access N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats World Access on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

