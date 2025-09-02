Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,311.1111.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,302.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,243.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,185.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $376,227.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

