Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Geberit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Shares of GBERY opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

