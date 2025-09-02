Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $287.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jones Trading cut their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.