Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SWK opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

