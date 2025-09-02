Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,906 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 588.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 197.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

