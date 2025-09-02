Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Aerosystems by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Aerosystems alerts:

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Down 0.4%

Spirit Aerosystems stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit Aerosystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.