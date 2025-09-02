Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.
Nestle Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nestle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestle by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nestle by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Nestle
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
