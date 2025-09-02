Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. Nestle has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nestle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestle by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nestle by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

