Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $722,000 in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

