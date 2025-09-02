Brokerages Set Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target at $64.67

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HROW. William Blair began coverage on Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harrow in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Harrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HROW

Harrow Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Harrow has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 769.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Harrow by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.