Harris Associates L P Buys 111,662 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.55% of Comcast worth $759,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 155,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

