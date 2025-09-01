Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,740,087.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,327 shares of company stock worth $15,201,738. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Salesforce stock opened at $256.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

