Capital Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.98. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3506 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.