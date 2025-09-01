Durable Capital Partners LP Has $404.15 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,260 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 3.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $404,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Carvana by 2,669.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $371.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.68. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $413.33.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,750,257 shares of company stock worth $965,696,611. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

