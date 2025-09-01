First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $107,116,337. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $190.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

