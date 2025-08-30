Titleist Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,196 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

