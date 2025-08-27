Ames National Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Ames National Price Performance

ATLO stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.50. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

