iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

