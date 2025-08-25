Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 36,931 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -128.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.54.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -42.11%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

