Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.3%

MRK opened at $87.1830 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

