Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,865 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

