Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8%

JNJ stock opened at $177.7060 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

