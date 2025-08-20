Arista Wealth Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

