Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,680 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $7,720,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $138,945,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.24.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

