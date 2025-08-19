Maven Securities LTD Purchases 7,660 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 138.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

