Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $8,092,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,056,110.34. This trade represents a 42.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $46,865,881 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $461.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.06. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

