Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CFO Michael Aaron Clark Sells 2,822 Shares of Stock

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $61,124.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,950.20. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Contango ORE Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Contango ORE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Get Contango ORE alerts:

Institutional Trading of Contango ORE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Contango ORE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Contango ORE by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Contango ORE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Contango ORE by 8.6% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Contango ORE by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 57,976 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango ORE Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contango ORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango ORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.