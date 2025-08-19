Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 530 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,202.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4%

DINO opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 0.97. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

