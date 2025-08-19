Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 46,453 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

