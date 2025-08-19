Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 68064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENLT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

