ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,400 shares, adropof35.4% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICCC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmuCell by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.23%.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

