Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Up 41.9% – Here’s What Happened

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 41.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 867,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 142,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

