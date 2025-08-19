Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 3,500,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 54,993,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03.
About Red Rock Resources
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
Featured Articles
