Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,000 shares, adropof49.0% from the July 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately1.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

Hour Loop Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Hour Loop stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Hour Loop has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

