Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Vicor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

Vicor stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.73. Vicor has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $65.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%. Vicor’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,671. This trade represents a 82.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 31,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.