Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $460,000 Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.91 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

