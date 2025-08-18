State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,444 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,615,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,825,000 after acquiring an additional 314,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $260.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.95 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,299 shares of company stock worth $40,196,503. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

