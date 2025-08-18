Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,100 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust $BCX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,300,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,951,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 338,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCX opened at $9.58 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.