Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 69,347.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Performance

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $67.12 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

