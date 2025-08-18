Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $629,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF $JULW

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.33% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JULW. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JULW opened at $37.83 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

