Fairscale Capital LLC Buys 110 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 54.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 5,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.79.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $177.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average is $186.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 264,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,564,964.44. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

