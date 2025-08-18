Fairscale Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Fairscale Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 399,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $137.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

